Russian court arrests US national for 'espionage'

Media said she faces a life sentence for each killing
A Moscow court has arrested an already-imprisoned Russia-born US citizen on charges of espionage, Russian news agencies reported on Thursday.
The businessman, Gene Spector, is serving a 3.5-year sentence after pleading guilty in 2022 to his role in bribing an assistant of ex-Russian deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich, according to the state news agency TASS.
Spector was born in Russia's St. Petersburg and then moved to the US. Before his 2021 arrest, he served as chairman of the board of Medpolymerprom Group, a company specialising in cancer-curing drugs, TASS said.
Russian news agencies did not report any details of the new charges, but said the court session was held behind closed doors as the case materials were classified.
Speaking on CNN, White House spokesperson John Kirby said the administration was still collecting information about the case and had no comment yet. The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
ALSO READ:
Media said she faces a life sentence for each killing
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones transport users to a cocoon of sound where the noise around is but a distant memory
If being alive right now sometimes feels like standing on a cliff, I want to be with someone who’s not afraid to peer at the frothing tides
One of her followers put the bag on a plane to Nashville, after which the internet personality finally received it
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to 'falsely and publicly' represent themselves as his adoptive parents
Television footage showed swollen rivers breaking their banks in Himachal and neighbouring Uttarakhand state
Earlier in December last year, a Dreamliner aircraft of Biman was reportedly damaged when a bird hit the engine of the aircraft at the same airport
The emergency caused dozens of domestic flight cancellations and delays at Australia's busiest airport