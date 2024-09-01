Russia will change nuclear doctrine due to West's actions in Ukraine, says official

Biden and Harris vow to work to free remaining hostages
Russia will make changes to its nuclear doctrine in response to the West's actions over the conflict in Ukraine, the TASS state news agency cited Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday.
Ryabkov did not say what the changes would entail.
Russia's existing nuclear doctrine, set out in a decree by President Vladimir Putin in 2020, says it may use nuclear weapons in the event of a nuclear attack by an enemy or a conventional attack that threatens the existence of the state.
Russia, which accuses the West of using Ukraine as a proxy to wage war against it, has said before that it is considering changes. Ryabkov's was the most categorical statement yet that it would proceed with them.
"The work is at an advanced stage, and there is a clear intent to make corrections", TASS cited Ryabkov as saying.
He said the decision is "connected with the escalation course of our Western adversaries" in connection with the conflict in Ukraine.
The WHO has confirmed that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 polio virus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years
High heat disrupts the accumulation of starch inside rice grains, causing them to appear more opaque, mottled with white flecks and less desirable for human consumption
The bill, called the Safe and Secure Innovation for Frontier Artificial Intelligence Models Act, now goes to the desk of California Newsom for signature
'The main thing is for what is happening in France not to turn into political persecution,' said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
The National Observatory says 37 per cent of forests around Athens have been consumed by fire over the past eight years alone
The annual $2,000 cap on prescription drug out-of-pocket costs applies to the Medicare programme for people age 65 or over and those with disabilities
The rocket's reusable first stage booster returned to Earth and attempted to land on a sea-faring barge as usual, but toppled into the ocean after a fiery touchdown