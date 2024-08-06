Russia warns Ukraine: Peace terms will only get worse

Rescuers work at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. REUTERS

Published: Tue 6 Aug 2024, 4:45 PM

A top Russian official told Ukraine on Tuesday that the longer it waited to enter peace talks, the tougher the terms would be for its people.

Moscow has said talks must be based on Ukraine ceding land amounting to a fifth of its territory - much of it seized by Russian forces - and renouncing any prospect of joining the Western-led Nato alliance, terms that Ukraine has dismissed out of hand.

Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council and until recently President Vladimir Putin's defence minister, said that since Putin had proposed peace terms on June 14, Ukraine had lost 420 sq km of territory and much blood.

"The window of opportunity for Ukraine is narrowing," he was shown saying by state television, adding that Ukraine had not responded and would lose more territory the longer it delayed.