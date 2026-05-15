Russia, Ukraine swap 205 prisoners of war each in new UAE mediation

The UAE has announced the success of new mediation efforts between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of 205 captives from each side, bringing the total number of captives exchanged between the two countries through UAE-mediated efforts to 7,101.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to both countries for their cooperation with the UAE's mediation endeavours. This reflects both countries' confidence and appreciation of the UAE's role in supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis.

The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the twenty-third to date, reflects the distinguished relations between the UAE, Russia and Ukraine.

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Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine and mitigating the humanitarian impact of the crisis, including on refugees and captives.

The Russian Defence Ministry said its servicemen were located in Belarus, where they were being provided with necessary support ahead of the swap. Ukraine also confirmed the return of its POWs.

The warring countries agreed to exchange 1,000 soldiers earlier this month as part of a deal that was negotiated by US President Donald Trump. The ceasefire, which ran from May 9 to May 11, was marred by reports of violations from both sides.

(With inputs from Reuters)