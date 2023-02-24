One year of Russia-Ukraine conflict: 14 heartbreaking photos that capture how residents' lives changed forever

Today, let's take a look at how Ukrainians have spent the past year, fearing for their lives

On February 24, 2022, Russia attacked Ukraine after weeks of political uncertainty. The Russia-Ukraine war saw millions getting displaced and casualties in the thousands.

World leaders have imposed fresh sanctions on Russia, and in a riveting speech, the Ukrainian President has said "we will defeat everyone".

Take a look at the year, in pictures:

Local residents run for cover as they escape from the town of Irpin, after heavy shelling on the only escape route used by locals, while Russian troops advance towards the capital of Kyiv, in Irpin, near Kyiv, Ukraine, March 6, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

People rest in a temporary shelter for Ukrainian refugees, located near the Polish-Ukrainian border in a former shopping centre in Przemysl, Poland, on March 8, 2022. As of that day, more than two million people had fled Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)

This picture shows an apartment building damaged after shelling the day before in Ukraine's second-biggest city of Kharkiv on March 8, 2022. The number of people fleeing the war flooding across Ukraine's borders to escape towns devastated by shelling and air strikes passed two million, in Europe's fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II, according to the United Nations. (Photo: AFP)

Residents evacuate the city of Irpin, north of Kyiv, on March 10, 2022. Russian forces on March 10, 2022 rolled their armoured vehicles up to the northeastern edge of Kyiv, edging closer in their attempts to encircle the Ukrainian capital. (Photo: AFP)

Firemen work to extinguish a fire in a housing block hit by shelling in the Sviatoshynsky district in western Kyiv. Strikes on residential areas in Kyiv killed at least two people early on March 15, 2022, emergency services said, as Russian troops intensified their attacks on the Ukrainian capital. (Photo: AFP)

An aerial view shows residential buildings that were damaged during Russia-Ukraine conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine April 3, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a surprise appearance at the Grammys on April 6, 2022. (Photo: Grammys website)

A woman carries her cat as she walks past buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling, in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, April 5, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Emergency management specialists and volunteers remove the debris of a theatre building destroyed in Mariupol, Ukraine on April 25, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

A Ukrainian serviceman looks on from inside a tank at a position in Donetsk region, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, June 11, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

A Russian tank, destroyed during Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in a backyard garden of a local resident Valerii in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region, Ukraine on July 22, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia's Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, August 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Vadim Belikov)

Local residents run away after a drone attack in Kyiv on October 17, 2022. Ukraine officials said on that day that Kyiv had been struck four times in an early morning Russian attack with Iranian drones that damaged a residential building and targeted the central train station. (Photo: AFP)

A Ukrainian servicewoman fires a 2S7 Pion self-propelled gun at a position, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, on a frontline in Kherson region, Ukraine November 9, 2022. (Photo: Reuters)

An injured man stands on a street after Russian shelling to Ukrainian city of Kherson on December 24, 2022, where five were killed and 20 injured. (Photo: AFP)

