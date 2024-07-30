Russia to explore crypto for trade, tighten rules on mining

Cryptocurrency miners seen in a liquid immersion cooling mining tank. REUTERS File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose only.

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 6:30 PM

Russian lawmakers voted on Tuesday to tighten rules on cryptocurrency mining, while also paving the way for it to be used in cross-border payments as a means to skirt Western sanctions.

Russia has been cut off from swathes of the global payments network in response to its full-scale military offensive on Ukraine, complicating its ability to trade internationally.

The new laws would enable Russia's central bank to set up a pilot project to explore the use of cryptocurrency -- previously not a permitted means of payment -- in cross-border transactions.

Moscow hopes that digital crypto transactions, which are harder for Western regulators to track, will make it easier to buy banned goods on the international market

Lawmakers in Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, voted to pass the legislation in its second and third reading on Tuesday.

The bill will now be sent to the upper Federation Council and then to President Vladimir Putin for final approval.

The measures will also tighten rules on cryptocurrency mining at home.

Russia is one of the world's largest crypto miners, though Putin has expressed concern over the huge amounts of energy used for mining.

Large-scale mining will be limited to companies on a government-approved list, who will have to provide transaction data to various agencies.