Russia takes Ukrainian town in advance on Pokrovsk

The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
Russia said on Sunday that its forces had taken full control of a town in eastern Ukraine as Moscow's forces advance on the strategically important city of Pokrovsk and seek to pierce the Ukrainian defensive front lines.
Russian forces, which control about a fifth of Ukraine since invading in February 2022, are advancing in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to take the whole of the Donbas, which is about half the size of the US state of Ohio.
Russia's defence ministry said its forces had taken the town of Novohrodivka, which lies 12 km from Pokrovsk, an important rail and road hub for Ukrainian forces in the area. The town had a population of 14,000 before the war.
Yuri Podolyaka, an influential Ukrainian-born, pro-Russian military blogger, published maps showing Russian forces attacking beyond Novohrodivka in at least two places less than 7 km (4 miles) from Pokrovsk.
Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield reports from either side due to restrictions on reporting in the war.
President Vladimir Putin said last week that a Ukrainian incursion into the Russian region of Kursk had failed to slow Russia's own advance in eastern Ukraine and had weakened Kyiv's defences along the front line in a boost to Moscow.
Ukraine's top military commander said on Thursday that Kyiv's incursion into the Kursk region was working and that there had been no Russian advances on Pokrovsk for the previous six days.
He said that one of the objectives of the Kursk incursion was to divert Russian forces from other areas, primarily Pokrovsk and Kurakhove. Russia had diverted large numbers to Kursk, but was also strengthening the Pokrovsk front, he added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said the Kursk operation was also to prevent Russian forces from crossing the border in the opposite direction.
Russia currently controls about 80% of Donbas. Given the speed of recent Russian advances in the east, some Russian war bloggers have raised concern about the army overreaching itself.
Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022 in what he calls a special military operation. Ukraine and its Western backers have vowed to defeat Russian forces and expel all Russian troops.
The delegations called for additional border crossings to be opened, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan
Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams will return to Earth on a SpaceX vehicle in February 2025
Sheikh Saud is leading a high-level Ras Al Khaimah delegation to the four-day conference, which is one of the largest investment fairs in China
The plane carrying 247 passengers had been flying to Frankfurt, Germany, from Mumbai, India
The autopsies on cook Recaldo Thomas and Mike Lynch were expected to be conducted on Friday, with Hannah Lynch due to follow on Saturday
PM2.5 reached levels higher than average in India due to human and industrial activity, according to the UN weather agency
The rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor in Kolkata on August 9 has stoked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women
The decision by District Judge Barker maintains a pause on the programme through September 23 to allow for legal briefing and a possible hearing