Risks for heart attacks or strokes over the next 30 years were 36% higher in women with the highest levels of LDL-C, 70% higher in women with the highest levels of hsCRP, and 33% higher in those with the highest levels of lipoprotein(a)
Pavel Durov, the Telegram boss arrested in France, was "too free" in his approach to running the social media platform, and this was his undoing, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday.
A French judge put Russian-born Durov under formal investigation last week for suspected complicity in running an online platform that allows illicit transactions, child sex abuse images, drug trafficking and fraud.
His lawyer has said it is "absurd" to suggest he should be held responsible for any crimes committed on the app, which has nearly 1 billion users and is widely popular in Russia, Ukraine and other former Soviet countries.
Lavrov, in a speech to students at Moscow's elite MGIMO university run by the foreign ministry, echoed the Kremlin's position that the probe into Durov is part of a larger political ploy by the West to exert power over Russia.
"Pavel Durov was too free," Lavrov said. "He didn't listen to Western advice on moderating his brainchild."
Russia, after years of pressure on Durov and his tech ventures, has rallied behind him.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said last week that there were no negotiations between the Kremlin and Durov, who also holds a French passport.
"The main thing is that what is happening in France does not turn into political persecution," Peskov said last Thursday.
"We know that the President of France has denied any connection (of the case) with politics but on the other hand, certain accusations are being made."
French President Emmanuel Macron has denied any political motive in the tech entrepreneur's detention.
Lavrov earlier warned that Durov's arrest - the first of a major tech CEO - had plunged relations between Moscow and Paris to a new nadir.
Risks for heart attacks or strokes over the next 30 years were 36% higher in women with the highest levels of LDL-C, 70% higher in women with the highest levels of hsCRP, and 33% higher in those with the highest levels of lipoprotein(a)
Emergency authorities issued warnings for flooding, which they said could leave Tasmanians isolated for several days
The United States slams China for 'dangerous and escalatory' actions near Sabina Shoal
The craftsmanship of roofers and other ornamentalists who have sculpted the capital's skyline will be among 67 candidacies vying to join other iconic heritage sites such as India's Taj Mahal
Trump posts videos on his Truth Social account, showing relatives of at least seven of the 13 killed in the Afghanistan pullout defending his actions at the cemetery
The 28.3-metre 'Tunnel of Friendship', connecting the iconic mosque to the Our Lady of the Assumption cathedral, was built by the government in 2020 as a symbol of religious harmony
The industry has flourished in recent years, with countless brands now accounting for an estimated half million bubble tea shops across China
The Emirati Integrated Field Hospital in Gaza has so far treated more than 47,000 patients and performed more than 17,000 surgeries