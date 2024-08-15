Russia says its forces advance towards key east Ukraine city

Intensive diplomatic efforts are underway to support humanitarian access and cessation of hostilities, the statement said
Russia said on Thursday that its forces had taken control of a village in eastern Ukraine that is just 16km from the important city of Pokrovsk, which sits abreast of major roads that supply Ukrainian forces in the area.
Ukraine's surprise attack on Russia's Kursk region on August 6 has been seen by military analysts as an attempt to force Russia to divert forces from the Ukrainian front.
But Russia's defence ministry said that Russian forces had clocked up a host of wins along the front, from Kharkhiv region to Luhansk and Donetsk.
It said Russia had taken the village of Ivanivka, part of a clear push to get to the road from Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. It said Russian units had defeated Ukrainian forces in a series of battles in the region.
Ukraine said there was no sign Russian military pressure was receding along the eastern front inside its borders on Thursday, more than a week after its incursion into Russia, and reported the heaviest fighting in weeks near Pokrovsk.
Usually mild, it causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body
The budget airline's cabin staff in the Western European country, a popular summer holiday destination, has announced a three-day strike
The verdict, delivered last week, held that Google violated antitrust law, spending billions of dollars to create an illegal monopoly
The United States and other Western backers of Ukraine have denied that they were informed beforehand of the dramatic attack on Russia's Kursk region
The volume of illegally caught abalone has almost doubled over the past decade, according to wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic
Last week a Chinese company was caught up in a scandal over the illegal harvesting, theft and resale of thousands of corpses
The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France