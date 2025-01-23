Russia rejects UK accusations of targeting undersea cables

A handout picture released by the Britain's Ministry of Defence in London on January 22, 2025, shows Royal Navy Type 23 frigate HMS Somerset (foreground) patrolling near the Russian vessel Yantar, near UK waters, earlier this week. — AFP

Russia on Thursday denied ever targeting underwater communications cables, a day after London accused a "Russian spy ship" of passing through British waters and issued a direct warning to President Vladimir Putin.

Britain said on Wednesday that its Royal Navy had tracked the ship about 72km off its coast, saying the vessel was being used for "gathering intelligence" and had been mapping critical underwater infrastructure.

The accusations come with concern about the sabotage of underwater communications links between Nato countries, blamed on Russia.

In a statement cited by Russian state news agencies, Moscow's embassy in London said: "The accusations made by the British defence establishment against Russia of creating some kind of threat to the underwater communications of the country and its Nato allies are absolutely untenable. Such threats never come from Russia."

It accused London of "inflaming tensions" in the Baltic and North Sea.

The Kremlin had earlier declined to comment on the issue.

British Defence Secretary John Healey told parliament on Wednesday that the Yantar ("Amber" in Russian) had been "mapping the UK's critical underwater infrastructure".

"I also wanted President Putin to hear this message: 'We see you, we know what you're doing and we will not shy away from robust action to protect this country'," he told MPs.

Healey said it was the second time the Yantar had been detected in British waters in recent weeks, after it was spotted in November.