Russian general shot 'several' times, hospitalised in Moscow, officials say

An unidentified individual fired several shots at Vladimir Alekseyev, a general who has a senior role in Russia's general staff, before fleeing the scene

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 6 Feb 2026, 12:03 PM
  • Share:

A Russian general was shot in an apartment building in Moscow on Friday morning and rushed to hospital, officials said.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said "an unidentified individual fired several shots" at Vladimir Alekseyev, a general who has a senior role in Russia's general staff, before fleeing the scene.

Recommended For You

Oman to host US-Iran talks on Friday: Iranian semi-official news agency

Oman to host US-Iran talks on Friday: Iranian semi-official news agency

Trump urges new nuclear treaty after Russia agreement ends

Trump urges new nuclear treaty after Russia agreement ends

Index Exchange marks 50 years, launches Shan-e-Ramadan Season 5 and xfi app

Index Exchange marks 50 years, launches Shan-e-Ramadan Season 5 and xfi app

Second round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi was 'constructive', UAE says

Second round of trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi was 'constructive', UAE says

Tolaab launches in the UAE to support students with smart spending and exclusive benefits

Tolaab launches in the UAE to support students with smart spending and exclusive benefits

 

"The victim has been hospitalised," the agency added in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

ALSO READ