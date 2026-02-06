Russian general shot 'several' times, hospitalised in Moscow, officials say

A Russian general was shot in an apartment building in Moscow on Friday morning and rushed to hospital, officials said.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said "an unidentified individual fired several shots" at Vladimir Alekseyev, a general who has a senior role in Russia's general staff, before fleeing the scene.

"The victim has been hospitalised," the agency added in a statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels