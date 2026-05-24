Russian army confirms launching nuclear-capable Oreshnik missile at Ukraine

Russia confirmed on Sunday to have launched a nuclear-capable Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile at Ukraine in massive overnight strikes.

"In response to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian infrastructure on Russian territory, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike using Oreshnik ballistic missiles, Iskander air-launched ballistic missiles, Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missiles and Tsirkon cruise missiles, as well as drones," the ministry said in a statement.