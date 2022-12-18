Robotic arm to inspect leaky Soyuz spacecraft, Russia says

ChatGPT is, quite simply, the best AI chatbot ever released to the general public
A 17-metre-long Canadian-made robotic arm on the International Space Station will inspect a docked Soyuz spacecraft after a leak was noticed just before a spacewalk last week, Russia's state space corporation said on Sunday.
After the spacewalk was called off on Dec. 15, Roscosmos said there had been damage to the outer skin of an instrument assembly compartment of the Soyuz MS-22 capsule. It said there was a coolant leak.
Roscosmos said cosmonauts Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petelin and Anna Kikina were enjoying a day of rest on the Space Station and would then watch the final of the World Cup.
"The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft will be inspected with cameras of the SSRMS, the Space Station Remote Manipulator System," Roskosmos said in a statement. "The results will be transmitted to earth on Monday."
Commonly known as Canadarm2, the SSRMS is a 17-metre-long arm which performs maintenance, moves supplies and grapples vehicles to the space station
"The temperature in the Soyuz MS-22 manned spacecraft was reduced due to the actions of specialists from the Mission Control Center near Moscow, remaining within the specified limits," it said.
Preparations are underway for the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 from Baikonur in Kazakhstan, and Russia's space agency said that launch could be accelerated if needed.
ChatGPT is, quite simply, the best AI chatbot ever released to the general public
His offer of talks comes after PTI once again threatened to dissolve assemblies of Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa provinces
They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
For the UK PM, who took office amid economic crisis and after months of political upheaval, Biden might offer a blueprint for political rehabilitation
Splashdown in the Pacific off the Mexican island of Guadalupe is scheduled for 1739 GMT (9.39pm local time)
The American basketball player was released from a Russian prison in exchange for Viktor Bout who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in the US
Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot
Maezawa's mission aboard the 'Starship' vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon