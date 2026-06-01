Fifty-three rescuers save 20-year-old man stuck in 120-metre-deep Italian cave

The caver was first assisted at a makeshift medical post set up inside the cave and was then taken outside to be transported to hospital by ambulance

  • PUBLISHED: Mon 1 Jun 2026, 2:26 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

A caver whose leg had been trapped under a boulder at a depth of about 120 metres (394 feet) has been rescued from a cave in north-west Italy, emergency services said on Monday, adding that the effort involved 53 people in total.

The overnight rescue operation took place in the Grotta dei Cinghiali Volanti (Cave of the Flying Wild Boars), one of Italy's main caving areas, in the province of Cuneo about 120 kilometres south of Turin.

Recommended For You

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in June 2026?

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in June 2026?

US military disables Gambia-flagged ship attempting to reach Iranian port

US military disables Gambia-flagged ship attempting to reach Iranian port

Trump names Tom Barrack as Special Presidential Envoy to Syria, Iraq

Trump names Tom Barrack as Special Presidential Envoy to Syria, Iraq

Trump says Iran agrees not to pursue nuclear weapons

Trump says Iran agrees not to pursue nuclear weapons

 

The caver was first assisted at a makeshift medical post set up inside the cave and was then taken outside to be transported to hospital by ambulance, the Alpine and Speleological Rescue Service said in a statement.

Medical staff judged him fit enough not to require an evacuation via stretcher, the service said, adding that the rescuers came from various parts of Italy.

He was described as an Italian national. Media reports said he was 20.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

UAE petrol and diesel prices for June 2026 announced

2

Trump seeks tough changes in agreement; Iran's Ghalibaf says 'no trust in enemy's words'

3

'Hengua' to minimalistic motifs: UAE henna artists reveal top designs for Eid Al Adha

4

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in June 2026?

5

UN to hold emergency meeting on Lebanon after Israel takes Beaufort castle