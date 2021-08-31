Remember the 'ballerina dad' from this viral video? He's now written a children's book

The book is all about celebrating the joy of being a "girl-dad"

Who hasn't seen the video of the father who ended up doing an impromptu ballet dance on stage to help calm his two-year-old daughter having a meltdown during a dance rehearsal? The clip went viral, generating millions of views and being shared widely by netizens the world over.

Well, doting father-of-three Marc Daniels, now popularly known as ‘Daderina’, has now come up with a children’s book. Packed with impressive colourful illustrations, The Story of Daderina: The Daderina Series is all about celebrating the joy of being a “girl-dad”.

In 2018, the video of Marc holding his youngest baby in his arms while pirouetting next to then two-year-old Bella won hearts and made him a global sensation. Speaking to The Daily Mail, he said that instead of pulling her offstage, he wanted to encourage and cheer her up as he knew how much she loved dancing.

This is the moment that Marc — a lawyer by profession — decided to use as inspiration for the new book, together with the family’s love for reading.

“We wanted to share the narrative of our viral video with other parents so that their children could equally savour our experience,” he said. He added that a few of the stories are incredibly funny and detail the real side of parenting: the messes, the mistakes, and the opportunities to teach valuable lessons.

“All of our stories try to reflect a valuable point for our girls; whether it is about sharing, or demonstrating love and compassion, or exercising patience and mindfulness to others. The stories are weaved to demonstrate ways within which both parents and children can learn from one another,” he added.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Ajman Crown Prince honours kind cops in viral video

>> Dubai: 4 heroes from viral cat rescue video get Dh50,000 each from Sheikh Mohammed

Being a father of three, Marc has countless stories to share through. The book includes sketches and personal stories, which Marc believes will be relatable for other families too. “We could spend time with our children and spark their creativity with the illustrations and the content,” he said.

Marc believes that fathers play an immense role in the development of daughters. “We set the standard upon which they should expect to be treated by all other men — so we must govern ourselves accordingly,” he stated.

A Kindle version of the book is now available for $3.99 on Amazon.