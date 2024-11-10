Reeking mud sparks health fears in Spain flood epicentre

Firefighters from the Basque Country patrol the Albufera rice fields in search of victims following flooding caused by heavy rains as over 50 people are missing, according to Valencia's regional judicial authorities, near Valencia, Spain, on November 9, 2024. – Reuters

The sea of mud and stagnant water submerging Spanish towns more than 10 days after the country's worst floods in decades has sparked a sickening stench and health fears.

"That's the rotten meat," said Toni Marco, pointing to a destroyed supermarket in the devastated town of Sedavi from which a disgusting odour wafted when AFP visited.

The meat was only removed recently, well after the floods cut the refrigerators' electricity supply, added Marco, a 40-year-old employee of a private cleaning company.

The nearby town of Catarroja also remains a mud bath after the October 29 disaster that has claimed 220 lives in southeastern Spain, with a powerful reek compounding the woes of survivors.

The diversity of matter decomposing under the mud produces a spectrum of smells ranging from the mildly unpleasant to the outright repulsive.

"Each decomposition of an element smells differently," which explains why the odours vary from street to street, said Angel Aldehuela, a 51-year-old firefighter from the southern Seville region.

Dead animals may also lie buried under the mud, he told AFP.

When the mud dries, the organic matter decomposes without oxygen and "that's where those smells we're not used to start to appear," explained Miguel Rodilla, a biologist at Valencia's Polytechnic University.

"There aren't necessarily bodies nearby, but simply organic matter decomposing."

In scenes reminiscent of the Covid-19 pandemic, rescuers, volunteers and residents have worn facemasks and gloves during the clean-up, while some people have complained of the stink causing headaches and dizziness.