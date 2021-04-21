- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after husband Prince Philip's death
'My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness'
Britain's Queen Elizabeth said on Wednesday she was touched by all the tributes that had been paid to her husband Prince Philip, her first public remarks since his death earlier this month aged 99.
"While as a family we are in a period of great sadness, it has been a comfort to us all to see and to hear the tributes paid to my husband, from those within the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and around the world," the queen, who is celebrating her 95th birthday on Wednesday, said.
The Queen’s message to people across the world who have sent tributes and messages of condolence following the death of The Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/1apW7s1zXS— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2021
"My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days. We have been deeply touched, and continue to be reminded that Philip had such an extraordinary impact on countless people throughout his life."
-
Europe
Queen Elizabeth issues first statement after...
'My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Indonesia searching for 53 crew aboard missing...
KRI Nanggala-402 was conducting a torpedo drill in waters. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Russia targets collective Covid-19 immunity by...
The Kremlin has said demand to get vaccinated in Russia is... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid India: 22 patients die due to oxygen leak...
Police have tightened security in and around the hospital premises to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch