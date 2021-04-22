- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Putin warns West of 'red line' as thousands protest to back Navalny
Monitoring group says police detained more than a thousand protestors across Russia
President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday against “crossing the red line” with Russia, in a major annual speech that the opposition hoped to tarnish with mass protests.
Thousands of supporters of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny took to the streets of Moscow and other cities after Putin delivered his annual state of the nation address, with police detaining more than a thousand protesters, according to a monitoring group.
The protesters are demanding that Navalny, who launched a hunger strike three weeks ago, be freed or at least given proper medical treatment after his doctors said his health was failing and he could die “at any minute”.
AFP journalists saw large crowds gathered in Moscow and Saint Petersburg, though not on the scale of pro-Navalny demonstrations seen earlier this year, when tens of thousands rallied and thousands were arrested.
The West has backed the calls for Navalny to be freed and provided with medical care, one of a litany of disputes that have raised tensions with Moscow to new highs.
In the speech, Putin said Moscow would respond swiftly and harshly to moves against its interests.
“The organisers of any provocations threatening the fundamental interests of our security will regret their deeds, more than they have regretted anything in a long time,” Putin said.
Putin unsurprisingly made no mention of Navalny in his speech — he has always refused to use the name of his most prominent opponent.
He did however hit out at rivals abroad, with Moscow and Western capitals at loggerheads over a Russian troop build-up on Ukraine’s borders and a series of espionage scandals that have resulted in diplomatic expulsions.
Putin said it had become “a new kind of sport” in some foreign capitals to blame Russia “for anything”.
He said Russia wants good relations with everyone, but warned of an “asymmetrical, swift and harsh” response if that was seen as a weakness.
“I hope that no one will think of crossing the red line in relation to Russia. And where it will be — we will determine that ourselves,” Putin said.
Navalny’s supporters were hoping to steal Putin’s thunder with a series of mass protests starting from 7pm in cities across the country.
Demonstrations took place in large cities in the Far East, the Urals and Siberia including Vladivostok and Novosibirsk.
Defying warnings and a huge police presence, the protesters in Moscow marched through the city centre near the Kremlin chanting “Freedom” and “Putin is a thief!”.
Police said 6,000 people had gathered in the capital.
“This is a fight for the future — we don’t have any here,” 51-year-old protester Andrei Zamyatin said in central Moscow.
“Navalny is trying to change the system and is being punished for it.”
In Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg, some 4,500 protesters gathered, police said.
A few hours after the demonstration began, an AFP journalist in Saint Petersburg saw security forces move in to forcefully detain the protesters, with at least one man hit with a taser and police chasing people into subway stations.
More than a thousand people were detained across the country, according to monitoring group OVD-Info, among them Navalny ally Lyubov Sobol and his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh in Moscow.
While only 20 people were detained in the capital, more than 350 protesters were rounded up in Saint Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, which tracks detentions at opposition protests.
Navalny was arrested when he returned to Russia in January after months recovering in Germany from a near-fatal nerve agent poisoning he blames on the Kremlin — an accusation it rejects.
He was sentenced to two-and-a-half years on old fraud charges his supporters say were politically motivated and has been serving time in a penal colony about 100 kilometres east of Moscow.
His health has been failing since he launched his hunger strike to demand proper medical care for a range of ailments.
The European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on Russia over Navalny’s poisoning, and on Monday threatened Moscow with further penalties in the event of his death.
A group of UN rights experts expressed alarm on Wednesday over his deteriorating health.
“We believe Mr Navalny’s life is in serious danger,” they warned, calling on Russian authorities to allow Navalny “to be evacuated for urgent medical treatment abroad.”
-
Europe
Navalny protests: Putin warns West of 'red line'
Monitoring group says police detained more than a thousand protestors ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Video: Doctor breaks down explaining India Covid...
India’s brutal new Covid-19 outbreak set records on Wednesday... READ MORE
-
MENA
Iran giving Yemen's Houthis 'lethal' support,...
US special envoy on Yemen says Iran supports Houthis through training ... READ MORE
-
Americas
SpaceX flight to ISS postponed by one day due to...
Liftoff had been scheduled for Thursday but because of unfavorable... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
9 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli