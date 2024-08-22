Putin reviews situation in Russian border regions after Ukrainian incursion

The EV maker will test adhesion of the roof trim and reattach the trim pieces as necessary at no cost to owners of the vehicles
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday held a meeting with senior officials about the situation in Russian regions bordering Ukraine after Ukrainian troops launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region on August 6.
Ukraine's lightning incursion into Kursk, the biggest into Russia by a foreign power since World War II, saw thousands of Ukrainian troops punch through Russia's western border, apparently catching Moscow by surprise.
Fierce fighting since then has raged as Russian troops battle to dislodge the Ukrainian soldiers who have sought to consolidate and expand the territory they control.
"I have gathered you in order to discuss the situation that is developing at the moment in the border regions of Russia," Putin said at the opening of the meeting.
First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov said that Russia was assessing the damage to agriculture and industry in the border regions.
Acting Kursk Governor Alexei Smirnov said that 133,190 people had left or been evacuated from his region. Putin asked Smirnov if cooperation with law enforcement and military agencies was working. Smirnov said it was.
Bryansk Governor Alexander Bogomaz told Putin that border forces had repelled an attempt by a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance team from entering the region.
The casual chit-chat of self-proclaimed intermediaries on the virtuous subject of peace has ceased, says deputy head of Russia's Security Council
The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure was 3.29 million, according to the Japan National Tourism Organisation
Firefighters said on Tuesday evening that divers had entered the inside of the wreck, but that it was a 'long and complex' operation
Flooding, often fatal, is common in Indian cities every monsoon as rapid urbanisation devours city lakes and waste clogs drains
The CEO of the Rostec corporation, which supplies many of Russia's arms for the war, portrays Ukraine war as battle between East and West
Families of some other hostages accuse Netanyahu of foot-dragging on a truce deal that would free their loved ones
The game was being played by 2.2 million concurrent players on Steam, a major online gaming platform, on Wednesday, a day after its release