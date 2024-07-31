Putin doubles bonuses for new volunteers to fight in Ukraine

Several people with type 1 diabetes as well as parents of paediatric patients say they are stockpiling the remaining supply of Levemir and using vials they have on hand beyond their expiration date
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday doubled upfront payments for volunteers to fight in Ukraine, a move aimed at facilitating military recruitment but likely to create imbalances in the overheated economy.
All Russians who sign a contract with the army will now receive an upfront payment of 400,000 roubles ($4,651). The decree also recommends that regional authorities match this payment from their budgets with at least the same amount.
With the minimum monthly payment for a private participating in what Russia calls a "special military operation" set at 204,000 roubles, the new decree raises the minimum annual wage in the first year of service to 3.25 million roubles ($37,791).
Monthly wages for officers are higher and depend on their rank. All recruits also receive additional money for participating in offensives or destroying enemy tanks and other machinery.
Earlier this month, the mayor of Moscow set an upfront payment for city residents signing up to fight in Ukraine at 1.9 million roubles ($21,777) from the city budget, bringing their annual pay in their first year of service to 5.2 million roubles.
The latest increases mean that the minimum annual pay for Russian contract soldiers fighting in Ukraine will exceed the average wage in Russia by more than threefold, with the minimum pay for Muscovites exceeding the average wage by more than fivefold.
Such payments have helped Russia avoid a new nationwide mobilisation after a troubled campaign in 2022 led to a mass exodus of people to neighbouring countries. However, some economists argue that the payments are creating a wage spiral in the economy.
The wage increases are also supported by an array of other measures, such as exemptions on monthly interest payments on consumer loans for volunteers and state guarantees on such loans in the case of death.
These measures have been encouraging would-be volunteers to take consumer loans and have contributed to continued growth in consumer lending, despite the central bank hiking its key interest rate to cool the economy.
Russian officials say about 190,000 people have volunteered so far this year to fight in Ukraine, compared with 490,000 contracts signed in 2023.
Several people with type 1 diabetes as well as parents of paediatric patients say they are stockpiling the remaining supply of Levemir and using vials they have on hand beyond their expiration date
The Vance-Trump campaign has insisted that the Democratic vice-president's entry into the race won't upend their strategy
The star-studded live video call, which lasted over three hours, focused on how and why white men should help elect Harris in the presidential election against Trump
The nine-year-old girl died in hospital early Tuesday and two victims who died in the "ferocious" stabbing spree on Monday were also girls, aged six and seven, says Merseyside Police
Polio is now endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but more than 30 countries are still listed as subject to outbreaks, including Gaza's neighbours Egypt and Israel, according to the WHO
Our first obesity drugs will come to the market significantly faster than people are expecting, potentially by 2028, says Swiss drugmaker CEO Thomas Schinecker
Those taking this type 2 diabetes drug were up to 68 per cent less likely to receive prescriptions for smoking cessation medication and up to 21 per cent less likely to receive smoking cessation counselling
The trial results provide the first glimpse of how GLP-1 drugs may act on hard-to-treat brain disorders