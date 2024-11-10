Princess Kate makes rare consecutive public appearances after cancer diagnosis

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, attends the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph on Whitehall in central London, on November 10. Remembrance Sunday is an annual commemoration held on the closest Sunday to Armistice Day, November 11, the anniversary of the end of the First World War and services across Commonwealth countries remember servicemen and women who have fallen in the line of duty since WWI. AFP

Britain's Princess Kate attended the Remembrance Sunday ceremony in London, her second public appearance in two days, as she gradually returns to public duties after her treatment for cancer.

She watched from the balcony of a government building as members of the royal family, including King Charles, and politicians laid wreaths at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London.

The Princess of Wales was wearing a black hat and jacket adorned with red poppies, which are worn by Britons as a symbol of respect for those who have lost their lives in conflict.

On Saturday, she appeared at the Festival of Remembrance at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Kate said in September she had finished chemotherapy, but her path to full recovery would be long. At the time, the 42-year-old said she would be carrying out a handful of public engagements later in the year.