  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Nov 20, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 29, 1447 | Fajr 05:18 | DXB weather-sun.svg31.3°C

New star attraction: Princess Diana enters Paris waxwork museum

More than 28 years after her tragic death in Paris, Diana is still a major figure in global pop culture, says the museum

Published: Thu 20 Nov 2025, 2:21 PM

Top Stories

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

Dubai: New solid-line road markings surprise daily commuters, lead to fines

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

UAE: Two young boys drown at Ras Al Khaimah's Old Corniche

Look: How will air taxis look like? 3 models put on display at Dubai Airshow

Look: How will air taxis look like? 3 models put on display at Dubai Airshow

The Grevin waxwork museum in Paris unveiled a new star attraction on Thursday: Princess Diana in the "revenge dress" she wore after public revelations about her then-husband prince Charles's infidelity.

The Grevin Museum in central Paris, similar to Madame Tussauds in London, already has models of Charles, who is now King Charles III, and his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Recommended For You

Tommy Fleetwood set for Hero Dubai Desert Classic return after career-defining season

Tommy Fleetwood set for Hero Dubai Desert Classic return after career-defining season

Dubai diverts 19 flights due to dense fog, reduced visibility

Dubai diverts 19 flights due to dense fog, reduced visibility

UAE universities lead regional rise in new QS Global Rankings

UAE universities lead regional rise in new QS Global Rankings

Dubai: From sunrise workouts to karaoke nights, 7 must-try things this weekend

Dubai: From sunrise workouts to karaoke nights, 7 must-try things this weekend

UAE to introduce nasal spray flu vaccine for first time: Emarat Al Youm

UAE to introduce nasal spray flu vaccine for first time: Emarat Al Youm

 

But Diana was a notable absentee, despite her tragic association with the city where she died in a car crash in August 1997.

She is displayed wearing a copy of the long black gown by designer Christina Stambolian that she wore for a public appearance in 1995 amid a media frenzy about the breakdown of her marriage to Charles.

She stepped out in the dazzling backless dress on the same day as an interview was broadcast in which Charles admitted to being unfaithful. 

"More than 28 years after her tragic death in Paris, Diana is still a major figure in global pop culture, celebrated for her style, humanity and independence," the Grevin Museum said in a statement.

"The gown became a statement of reclaimed self-assertion, a powerful image of determined femininity and renewed confidence," it added. 

Her waxwork will be displayed under the museum's dome alongside fashion figures Jean Paul Gaultier and Chantal Thomass as well as late French queen Marie-Antoinette who was beheaded in 1793.