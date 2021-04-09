- EVENTS
Prince Philip will not have a state funeral or lie in state
His body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel.
Britain’s Prince Philip will not have a state funeral nor lie in state for the public to pay their respects ahead of the funeral, the College of Arms said, with arrangements revised to meet Covid-19 restrictions.
>>> ALSO READ: Prince Philip: Why was Queen Elizabeth's husband not a king?
Despite Prince Philip's demise, little sign Queen Elizabeth will abdicate
“The funeral will not be a State Funeral and will not be preceded by a Lying-in-State. His Royal Highness’s body will lie at rest in Windsor Castle ahead of the funeral in St George’s Chapel. This is in line with custom and with His Royal Highness’s wishes,” the College of Arms said on Friday.
“The funeral arrangements have been revised in view of the prevailing circumstances arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and it is regretfully requested that members of the public do not attempt to attend or participate in any of the events that make up the funeral.”
