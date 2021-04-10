Prince Philip: Royal funeral details revealed

Coffin currently rests, covered with his personal standard and a wreath of flowers in the Private Chapel.

Prince Charles and other members of the royal family will take part in the procession on foot behind Philip's coffin. The queen will not walk in the procession.

Prince Harry plans to attend the funeral though his pregnant wife Meghan has been advised not to by her physician.

"The Duke of Sussex is planning to attend," the Buckingham Palace spokesman said. "The Duchess of Sussex has been advised by her physician not to travel."

The guest list for the funeral will be limited to 30 in line with government guidelines, meaning attendees will wear masks.

On the day of the funeral, the coffin, covered by his standard a wreath, his naval cap and sword and accompanied by the Dean of Windsor and the Lord Chamberlain, will be moved to the State Entrance of Windsor Castle by a bearer party from the Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards.

In the quadrangle at Windsor Castle, representative detachments drawn from Philip's special military relationships such as the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, The Grenadier Guards, the Royal Gurkha Rifles, the Intelligence Corps and the Highlanders will line up.

The Foot Guards and the Household Cavalry will line up around the perimeter of the quadrangle.

The coffin will leave the State Entrance of Windsor Castle at 2.45pm local time in a specially modified Land Rover which Prince Philip helped to design.

The band of the Grenadier Guards, of which The Duke of Edinburgh was colonel for 42 years, will lead the procession. The Land Rover will be flanked by pall bearers from the Royal Marines, Regiments, Corps and Air Stations.

The coffin will arrive at the foot of the West Steps of St George's Chapel at 1453 to a Guard of Honour and Band from The Rifles. Positioned in the Horseshoe Cloister will be the Commonwealth Defence Advisers from Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Trinidad and Tobago.

The West Steps of St George’s Chapel will be lined by a dismounted detachment of the Household Cavalry. A Royal Naval Piping Party will pipe the ‘Still’ once the Land Rover is stationery at the foot of the West Steps.

The coffin will pause for the national minute of silence at 3pm local time.

The Duke of Edinburgh's "insignia" - essentially the medals and decorations conferred on Philip, his Field Marshal's baton and Royal Air Force Wings, together with insignia from Denmark and Greece, will be positioned on cushions on the altar in St George's Chapel.