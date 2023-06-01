Prince Harry, Meghan Markle heading for divorce? What we know so far

Some reports go as far as saying Harry already has his own private room at a posh hotel in Los Angeles to get away from Meghan — and that he had already 'called divorce lawyers months ago'

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 4:18 PM

Rumour mills have been in overdrive with various international reports suggesting that the controversial Duke and Duchess of Sussex — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — are splitting up.

For many, the divorce headlines come as a shock since, just recently, they were spotted together at an event — and even figured in a 'near-catastrophic' car chase.

Royal commentators, however, could sense that the marriage has been on the rocks for quite some time, listing out various observations to support the claim. The couple should have celebrated their five-year wedding anniversary last May 19 — but nothing was released about, not even a greeting or a note. For Christmas, the Duke and Duchess did not release a family photo, and Harry had been promoting his explosive memoir Spare without his wife.

Some reports go as far as saying Prince Harry already has his own private room at a posh hotel in Los Angeles to get away from Meghan — and that he had already "called divorce lawyers months ago".

Meghan, on the other hand, is "slowly separating herself from Harry and plans to seek custody of their kids", according to another report.

In what could be the latest update, Harry and Meghan had reportedly decided to quit producing shows aimed at exposing Britain's royal family. This means no more new juicy Netflix shows, tell-all interviews, documentaries, and memoirs.

The decision was made allegedly because they have already "run out of material" to reveal. But experts are saying that could have been just an excuse — as Harry could just be coming back to his royal family sooner or later.

As for the UK royal family, observers are saying everyone — from King Charles III to Prince William — would be eager to welcome Harry back with open arms.

