Prince Andrew to challenge UK ruling on US sex case
Lawyers for the prince claim legal papers in the case were not properly served
A British court on Friday said Prince Andrew's legal team had been given seven days to challenge a decision to notify him about a US civil case accusing him of sexual assault.
The Duke of York's accuser, Virginia Guiffre, on Wednesday successfully applied to the High Court of England and Wales for it to formally contact him about the case in New York.
Guiffre claims that Queen Elizabeth II's second son sexually assaulted her more than 20 years ago when she was 17 and a minor under US state law.
But lawyers for the duke, who denies the claims, have claimed legal papers in the case, in which she is suing for damages, were not properly served.
The High Court said lawyers for the 60-year-old duke had "indicated that they may seek to challenge" the validity of its ruling.
"The High Court has directed that any challenge must be made by close of business on September 24," it added in a statement.
Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said it understood that Andrew would lodge an appeal.
The London court agreed to Guiffre's request under the Hague Service Convention, which allows countries to ask for evidence in civil or commercial matters.
The issue of whether Andrew had been properly notified about the US case came up at a pre-trial hearing in New York earlier this week.
Guiffre's lawyers said the papers were served at Andrew's "last known address" -- his mother's Windsor Castle residence west of London.
He is currently reported to be at her remote Balmoral estate in northeast Scotland.
Andrew has rarely been seen in public since he was forced to quit the royal frontline in 2019 for failing to distance himself from the disgraced US financier Jeffrey Epstein.
Guiffre alleges Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on child sex trafficking charges, lent her out for sex with his wealthy and powerful associates.
-
Europe
Prince Andrew to challenge UK ruling on US sex...
Lawyers for the prince claim legal papers in the case were not... READ MORE
-
Sports
Pakistan vs New Zealand series cancelled: PM Khan ...
He personally spoke to the Prime Minister READ MORE
-
Americas
US judge sets back Prince Andrew's bid to avoid...
The 61-year-old UK royal was sued by Virginia Giuffre last month READ MORE
-
Americas
Georgia chess icon sues Netflix for...
The lawsuit says the show falsely suggested that Georgian chess... READ MORE
-
Cricket
IPL ticket prices announced, fans return to UAE...
Limited number of fully vaccinated fans will be allowed to attend the ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE doctors explain how Covid vaccination reduces ...
The vaccine's positive psychological effects are likely to kick in a... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Pakistan-NZ series postponed due to security...
The PCB says it will now work with the New Zealand board to... READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
Residents can travel to more countries now as borders reopen. READ MORE
Government
UAE travel: What’s the maximum cash passengers can carry?
16 September 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
UAE: Indian tourist, 32, suffers massive heart attack in Dubai
16 September 2021
News
Etihad Airways announces 50% off on tickets at pop-up stand in Dubai
16 September 2021
News
UAE: Sunken ship weighing over 90 tonnes recovered from Dubai Creek
16 September 2021
Rest of Asia
India: Schoolboys find Rs9 billion in bank account
16 September 2021
Technology
iPhone 13: 5 things to know about Apple's latest upgrades
16 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19