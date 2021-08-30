£10 million: The cost of clearing chewing gum on British streets
Nearly 87% of England’s streets are stained with gum.
The Boris Johnson government on Monday announced a £10 million partnership with major chewing gum producers to remove gum litter from British streets, where the annual clean-up cost to the taxpayer is estimated at £7 million.
Environment minister Rebecca Pow said the scheme, including Mars Wrigley, GlaxoSmithKline and Perfetti Van Melle and managed by independent charity organisation Keep Britain Tidy, will see the gum companies invest up to £10 million over the next five years to help reduce gum litter.
Nearly 87 per cent of England’s streets are stained with gum, according to research by the charity organisation.
The investment, starting later this year, will be used to clean up historic gum litter staining and use behavioural interventions to encourage people to bin their gum. Previous pilots have reduced gum littering by up to 64 per cent, officials said.
Littering is a criminal offence, with local authorities empowered to increase on-the-spot penalties for offenders to £150, rising to up to £2,500 if convicted in court.
Pow said: “The stains of discarded chewing gum are a blight on our communities, spoiling our streets and wasting millions of pounds of taxpayers’ money. This new scheme means chewing gum producers are not only helping to clean up towns and cities as they welcome people back to our high streets, but crucially taking action to prevent people littering in the first place”.
“We are committed to building back better and greener and this commitment to making town centres a more attractive and inviting place is a key part of our long-term strategy to breathe new life into our communities”, she added.
Jonny Briscoe of Perfetti Van Melle said: “As an organisation serious about corporate responsibility, Perfetti Van Melle is committed to help with the clean-up of Britain’s streets and to educate consumers about the importance of responsible gum disposal”.
The partnership is among several measures intended to improve the environment in Britain. A new Environment Bill in parliament includes powers to introduce a Deposit Return Scheme for drinks containers, which will recycle billions more plastic bottles and stop them going to landfill.
The Johnson government will also introduce a plastic packaging tax from April 2022 on plastic packaging which does not meet a minimum threshold of at least 30 per cent recycled content, to encourage greater use of recycled plastic and protect the environment.
-
Europe
£10 million: The cost of clearing chewing...
Nearly 87% of England’s streets are stained with gum. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Japan closes school as infections found ...
The school, which had been due to start the fall term on Monday, will ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
China bans exams for six-year-olds to relieve...
The Ministry of Education also banned written homework for first and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysian PM in quarantine after...
He was sworn in as prime minister earlier this month READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Ajman Crown Prince honours kind cops in...
The officers had invited an Indian family to wait in a police patrol READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 993 cases, 1,501 recoveries, 1 death
More than 74.4 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE announces National Human Rights Institution
The institution aims to promote and protect human rights and... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September...
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month. READ MORE
News
UAE: Rent an apartment in Sharjah for Dh9,000 a year
29 August 2021
Energy
UAE: Petrol, diesel prices to fall in September 2021
30 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
World (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
6 votes | 29 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla