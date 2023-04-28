Pope in Hungary calls for recovery of 'European spirit'

US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Pope Francis during the first speech of his visit to Hungary called on Friday for recovery of the European spirit and rejection of "adolescent belligerence" amid rising nationalism and war in Ukraine.
"It is vital, then, to recover the European spirit: the excitement and vision of its founders... and to generate forms of diplomacy capable of pursuing unity, not aggravating divisions," the pope said.
His first speech was attended by nationalist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, together with other dignitaries, diplomats and members of civil society.
In it, the pope warned against "the soloists of war" taking over as "the maturity attained after the horrors of the war gives way to regression towards a kind of adolescent belligerence".
"More and more, enthusiasm for building a peaceful and stable community of nations seems to be cooling, as zones of influence are marked out, differences accentuated, nationalism is on the rise and ever harsher judgments and language are used in confronting others," he added.
The 86-year-old Argentine pontiff arrived in Hungary on Friday for a three-day visit and met Orban, whose views often clash with his own.
While the two men have both called for peace talks to try to end the war in Ukraine, their views on migration differ.
The Hungarian premier regularly espouses anti-migration sentiment to defend a "Christian Europe", while the pontiff has a more welcoming stance towards those fleeing poverty or conflict zones.
During the first speech, the pope emphasised "the need for openness towards others", while warning against "withdrawing into oneself".
"It is urgent then, as Europe, to work for secure and legal corridors and established processes for meeting an epochal challenge that is ineluctable and needs to be acknowledged, in order to prepare a future that, unless it is shared, will not exist," he added.
US president, who would be 86 when he leaves office if re-elected, said such numbers don't even register with him while also dismissing criticism over his 42% job approval rating
Legal filing the latest salvo in a more than year-old feud between Disney and DeSantis after the company opposed a state law that bans classroom lessons on gender identity in early grades
Illegal Migration Bill that dramatically curbs migrants’ ability to seek asylum in the UK aims to deter thousands from trying to reach the country in boats across the English Channel
And is there anything they can do to prevent them?
Projectile launched from northern Sweden malfunctioned and landed 15km inside neighbouring country, 10km from closest settlement, Sweden's Esrange Space Centre says
Microblogging site required users to take down over 6.5 million pieces of content in a censorial first half of 2022 before Elon Musk took over, a 29 per cent increase year-on-year from the second half of 2021
New mode does not save users’ conversation history or use it to improve its artificial intelligence, while "ChatGPT Business" subscription with additional data controls also in the works
G7 meeting in Hiroshima next month will address international rules on generative AI, Fumio Kishida tells OpenAI CEO