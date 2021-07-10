Pope gradually resuming work, walking and eating, Vatican says
Pope Francis will deliver his traditional noon prayer and message on Sunday.
Pope Francis is continuing a normal recovery from intestinal surgery, gradually resuming work, walking and eating with aides, the Vatican said on Saturday, adding his blood tests were satisfactory.
The 84-year-old pope is in hospital after undergoing a three-hour operation on Sunday to remove part of his colon, which the Vatican said had narrowed severely.
Francis had a calm day on Friday, spokesman Matteo Bruni said, adding that the pontiff was continuing with the prescribed treatment.
“In the afternoon, he celebrated Holy Mass in the private chapel and in the evening he dined with those who are assisting him during these days,” Bruni said in a statement.
It is the first time Francis has been hospitalised since he became pope in 2013.
The Vatican has already announced that Francis will deliver his traditional Sunday noon prayer and message from the 10th floor of the Gemelli hospital, where a suite is reserved for popes.
It will be the first time since his election as pope that he will not read the prayer from the Vatican, except for when he was away on trips.
-
Europe
Pope gradually resuming work, walking and eating, ...
Pope Francis will deliver his traditional noon prayer and message on... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Goa urges expats, seafarers to register on ...
The site would allow overseas Goans to seek help in case of an... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
French father goes on hunger strike for kids...
Vincent Fichot plans to continue his hunger strike until his are... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Bangladesh factory owner held after 52 die in fire
Owner of the factory and four of his sons were among eight people... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Up to 3 months in jail for driving without...
The same penalties apply to those driving with a licence that does... READ MORE
-
News
UAE staycations still a top option even as world...
Dubai is expected to record an average of 52 per cent occupancy this... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,520 cases, 1,468 recoveries, 7...
Over 60.2 million tests have been conducted across the country to... READ MORE
-
News
Patrol 512: Meet Dubai Police’s fastest...
The officers achieved a response time of just 1 minute and 17 seconds. READ MORE
MENA
Video: Truck driver in Saudi Arabia loses control, smashes through cars at traffic light