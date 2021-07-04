Europe
Pope Francis to undergo colon operation: Vatican

AFP/Vatican City
Filed on July 4, 2021
Pope Francis delivers the Sunday Angelus prayer from the window of his study overlooking St.Peter's Square at the Vatican.

(AFP)

The pontiff is admitted to the Gemelli University Hospital for surgery


Pope Francis, 84, was to undergo surgery on Sunday in Rome for an inflammation of the large colon, a Vatican statement said.

The pontiff was admitted to the Gemelli University Hospital “for a scheduled surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon,” it said.

At issue was a potentially painful inflammation of a diverticulum, a pocket that can form on the colon walls and which tend to multiply with age.

A potential complication is an abnormal narrowing of the colon.

A health bulletin was to be issued once the operation had been completed.

Born on December 17, 1936 in Argentina, Francis lost part of his right lung at the age of 21. He also suffers from a hip problem and sciatica.

