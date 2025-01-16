Pope Francis injures forearm after falling

Pope Francis with his right arm bandaged and immobilised due to a fall on Thursday morning. AFP

Pope Francis injured his right forearm after a fall in his residence but did not suffer any fractures, the Vatican said on Thursday.

"This morning, due to a fall at the Santa Marta house, Pope Francis suffered a contusion on his right forearm, without fractures. The arm was immobilised as a precautionary measure," a statement said.

The pontiff, who has led the 1.4 billion-member Catholic Church since 2013, turned 88 in December and often uses a cane or a wheelchair to move due to knee and back pain.