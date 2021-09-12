Politicians launch bids to be France’s first female president
National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris’ Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both officially launched their campaigns on Sunday.
Two politicians have formally declared their intentions to seek to become France’s first female president in next year’s spring election.
National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris’ Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both officially launched their campaigns on Sunday in what were widely expected moves.
Hidalgo, 62, mayor of the French capital since 2014, is the favorite to win the Socialist Party nomination. She launched her candidacy in the northwestern city of Rouen.
Le Pen, the 53-year-old leader of France’s far right party, started her campaign in the southern city of Frejus with a pledge to defend French “liberty.” She made 26-year-old Jordan Bardella the acting head of the party as she prepares her campaign.
They join the burgeoning list of challengers to centrist incumbent Emmanuel Macron.
Macron, 43, has not yet announced a run but is expected to do so. Launching a candidacy in France is a necessary formality for each successive presidential election.
The poll is expected to boil down to a duel between Le Pen and Macron, as it was last time in 2017.
-
Europe
Politicians launch bids to be France’s...
National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris’ Socialist mayor,... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Man sexually assaults minor girl in...
The incident took place on Friday night when the victim was returning ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
No vaccine passports: UK PM to set out winter...
Britain, which has one of the highest official Covid-19 death tolls... READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Dog interrupts cricket match, wins...
The incident provided moments of welcome hilarity for commentators... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a ...
The country also did not record any deaths on Sunday — the... READ MORE
-
News
Sharjah: Parents can track school buses on new...
School bus supervisors can also use the app to record students'... READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Dog interrupts cricket match, wins...
The incident provided moments of welcome hilarity for commentators... READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
UAE: Dh24bn to create 75,000 pvt sector jobs for...
The second set of plans was announced in Abu Dhabi today READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais
12 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year