Two Philippine tourists killed in German bus crash

Two Philippine nationals were killed on Sunday when a coach carrying them to the Oktoberfest beer festival in southern Germany overturned on a motorway, police said.

The accident, which occurred around 0400 GMT, left eight others seriously injured.

The coach, chartered by a travel company, was carrying a group of around 50 Filipino tourists to the Oktoberfest in Munich, a spokeswoman for the Upper Bavaria police prefecture told AFP.

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According to initial findings from the investigation, the vehicle left the road before overturning near Buchloe, in a region close to the Austrian border. It had departed from the town of Mailand.

Significant emergency resources were deployed at the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions.