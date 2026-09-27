Two Philippine tourists killed in German bus crash

The coach, chartered by a travel company, was carrying a group of around 50 Filipino tourists to the Oktoberfest in Munich

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 27 Sept 2026, 2:26 PM
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Two Philippine nationals were killed on Sunday when a coach carrying them to the Oktoberfest beer festival in southern Germany overturned on a motorway, police said.

The accident, which occurred around 0400 GMT, left eight others seriously injured. 

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The coach, chartered by a travel company, was carrying a group of around 50 Filipino tourists to the Oktoberfest in Munich, a spokeswoman for the Upper Bavaria police prefecture told AFP. 

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According to initial findings from the investigation, the vehicle left the road before overturning near Buchloe, in a region close to the Austrian border. It had departed from the town of Mailand.

Significant emergency resources were deployed at the scene and the motorway was closed in both directions.

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