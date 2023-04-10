Petrol bombs thrown at Northern Irish police on eve of Biden visit

Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
A number of masked people attacked police with petrol bombs and other objects at a parade opposing the Good Friday peace accord in Londonderry, police said on Monday, a day before US President Joe Biden visits Belfast.
A Reuters photograph showed four young people in the mainly Irish nationalist area of Creggan throwing petrol bombs at an armoured police vehicles, which was covered in flames on one side. Police said nobody was injured and appealed for calm.
"Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade. No injuries have been reported at this time," police said in a statement.
Monday marked the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement that largely ended three decades of sectarian bloodshed in Northern Ireland. There is still some sporadic violence by small groups opposed to peace.
Understanding the often-overlooked links between the two subjects can enhance your appreciation of both
"Deeply disturbed to hear of the violent hate crimes and racist behaviour at the Islamic Society of Markham," Ng said in a post on Twitter
The 86-year-old pontiff is recuperating from bronchitis, which saw him hospitalised for three days
They drew on 455,405 UK Biobank participants who were between 38 and 73 years old when enrolled between 2006 and 2010
Algorithm that decides which posts are most visible is changed. Content moderation rules are out of window and verification process that confirms the identities of users is monetised
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
A study by Brazilian researchers identified several risk factors such as looking at screens for long, proximity of the eyes to the screen, and sitting or lying on the stomach
This is the first time that Francis has missed the annual service in 10 years of his papacy