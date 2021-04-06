- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pentagon urges Russia to explain troop buildup near Ukraine
Unconfirmed videos on social media show significant amounts of Russian military vehicles and armour driving or being freighted into the area.
The US Defence Department called on Tuesday for Russia to make clear its intentions regarding a buildup of military forces along Ukraine’s southeast border and in Crimea.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russia had not announced, as is traditional, that it was conducting exercises, leaving its intentions ambiguous and firing up tensions in the region.
“We call on Russia to make their intentions more clear as to what they’re doing with this array of forces along the border,” Kirby told reporters in a briefing.
“What’s important is... to de-escalate the tensions along that border,” said Kirby.
All sides need to abide by the 2014-2015 Minsk agreements on the Ukraine conflict with Russia-aligned rebels, “and to bring the temperature down and to de-escalate,” he added.
Kirby would not give any details of what the United States knows of the deployments. Unconfirmed videos on social media show significant amounts of Russian military vehicles and armour driving or being freighted into the area.
Kirby said the biggest US concern is the increased Russian presence on Ukraine’s southeast border and in Crimea, the Ukraine territory that Moscow seized in 2014.
“We continue to see Russian forces arrayed along the border with Ukraine, in Crimea, specifically, so more towards the southeast, and we’re monitoring that very, very closely,” he said.
On Monday State Department Spokesman Ned Price said Washington remained very concerned about “escalating Russian aggressions in eastern Ukraine.”
“At the highest levels of government, literally, across multiple institutions, we have sent that message very clearly to our Ukrainian counterparts, and implicitly to the Russians as well, that we stand by Kiev, we stand by our partner Ukraine, in the face of this intimidation and aggression,” Price said.
-
Rest of Asia
India remains badly placed to tackle Covid...
India's crisis highlights the need to increase investment in the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Riyadh-Lucknow flight diverted to Iran after...
The aircraft landed safely after the outer pane of the windshield... READ MORE
-
Cricket
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20...
Full-strength Pakistan also won the three-match One-Day International ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Kremlin to expel 10 US diplomats in response to...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov says Moscow will order 10 US... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Stunning waterfalls in UAE as heavy rains...
It rained so heavily in the UAE that gorgeous waterfalls have formed... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Jobless for a year, man hits Dh300,000...
He has pledged a certain amount of the prize money for charity. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 25 workers who won $1 million hit another...
Palakkal belongs to the same group of 25 employees of the school... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
7 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli