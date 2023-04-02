Paris votes on ban for rental e-scooters

Tesla founder has 133,084,560 followers, a nose ahead of Obama, who has 133,041,813
Residents of Paris voted on Sunday on whether to banish for-hire electric scooters from the streets of the French capital, which was a pioneer in adopting the divisive new form of urban transport.
City authorities once welcomed operators of app-based rental scooters with open arms, seeing them as an emissions-free alternative to cars and motorbikes.
But after a chaotic introduction in 2018, city hall has progressively tightened regulations, creating designated parking zones, limiting the top speed and restricting the number of operators.
Their presence remains controversial, with pedestrians complaining about reckless driving while a spate of fatal accidents has highlighted the dangers of vehicles that can currently be hired by children as young as 12.
“They’re dangerous, both for those who use them and for pedestrians,” Francoise Granier, a 68-year-old doctor who voted in the 9th district of the capital, said on Sunday. “And the police never intervene”.
Like her, IT worker Michael Dahan, 50, deplored the state of the capital’s streets, saying: “If it was better regulated, I wouldn’t be against... but you see people behaving in a crazy way.”
Such views are expected to dominate in the 21 voting booths set up around the French capital, with the exercise billed as a “public consultation” rather than a referendum by mayor Anne Hidalgo.
The pro-cycling Socialist leader favours a ban and announced the vote in January to settle the issue of whether they should be allowed.
“I’m committed to respecting the choice of voters, purely and simply,” she told reporters as she voted.
“It’s very expensive — five euros for 10 minutes — it’s not very sustainable, and above all, it's the cause of a lot of accidents,” she added.
The consultation will not affect privately owned electric scooters, of which 700,000 were sold nationwide last year, according to transport ministry figures.
Tesla founder has 133,084,560 followers, a nose ahead of Obama, who has 133,041,813
Professional impersonators of Britain’s new monarch gain popularity after years of struggling
The government's move comes amid reports that several Indian families have had to raise money through online fundraising campaigns
The polling will take place in a single phase on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13
India's external affairs minister says the group's main focus is on economic and developmental matters concerning 200 countries in the world — not the war in Ukraine that had hijacked its agenda
In bid for energy security amid Russia-Ukraine war, country's second plant to also use American supplier after first made the switch years earlier
Claims, some dating back 30 years, outside a time limit for legal action, says lawyer
The sisters were taken into a neonatal intensive care unit after being delivered, where they remained for a total of 216 days