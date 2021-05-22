- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Pakistan's ‘chaiwala’ to open cafe in London
Khan’s cafe boasts traditional and cultural elements, from truck art on the walls, straw tables, and chairs, Urdu script.
A 23-year-old Pakistani tea vendor, whose photo pouring a cup of tea while looking into the camera with his striking blue eyes went viral on social media, announced that he was opening a cafe in London this year.
In a Facebook post, Arshad Khan wrote: “Strength and growth come only through continuous effort. Cafe Chaiwala will Insha Allah open its first cafe outlet in London end of this year.”
The former tea-seller from Islamabad recently opened a rooftop cafe in the Pakistani capital and named the venture ‘Cafe Chai Wala’,
the Express Tribune reported on Friday.
Regarding the name of his outlet, Khan told Urdu News: “Many people told me to change the current name and instead name it Arshad Khan, but I refused because ‘chai wala’ is my identity.”
Khan’s cafe boasts traditional and cultural elements, from truck art on the walls, straw tables, and chairs, Urdu script.
Besides tea, the menu currently has 15-20 dishes.
-
Europe
Pakistan's ‘chaiwala’ to open cafe in ...
Khan’s cafe boasts traditional and cultural elements, from... READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Indian boxing team that made 'emergency' landing...
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in India is... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Delhi schools recommend cancellation of...
Students, teachers and their families apprehensive about holding... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
India: Barge tragedy toll climbs to 66, divers...
Indian Navy recovers six more bodies from sea READ MORE
-
News
India-UAE flights: Operators face GCAA ban for...
Authority had earlier clarified that no more than eight passengers... READ MORE
-
Corporate
DP World makes top leadership changes
Abdulla bin Damithan new CEO and MD of DP World, UAE Region and Jafza,... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai start-up helps visitors take a closer look...
Khadija Behzad’s ‘Meet the Locals’ invites tourists ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE schools hail CBSE app for students
App can help students deal with mental trauma amid the pandemic. READ MORE
News
Two new Dubai Metro stations to open on June 1