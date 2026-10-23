One killed, four injured in drive-by shooting near Paris

One person has died and at least four others have been injured in a drive-by shooting in the Yvelines district west of Paris, a police source said on Friday.

A suspect has been arrested, French broadcaster BFM reported. The man was arrested in nearby Coignieres after opening fire in Trappes and neighbouring La Verriere around 10:30 am (0830 GMT), police said. Local authorities said they are assessing the toll which could change.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Representatives for the prosecutor and the anti-terrorism court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(With additional inputs from AFP)