One killed, four injured in drive-by shooting near Paris

The shooter was arrested in nearby Coignieres after opening fire in Trappes and neighbouring La Verriere around 10.30am (0830 GMT), French police said

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 23 Oct 2026, 2:36 PM
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One person has died and at least four others have been injured in a drive-by shooting in the Yvelines district west of Paris, a police source said on Friday.

A suspect has been arrested, French broadcaster BFM reported. The man was arrested in nearby Coignieres after opening fire in Trappes and neighbouring La Verriere around 10:30 am (0830 GMT), police said. Local authorities said they are assessing the toll which could change.

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Representatives for the prosecutor and the anti-terrorism court did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(With additional inputs from AFP)

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