Oldest Frenchman has died at 112
Jules Theobald hailed from the Caribbean island of Martinique
France’s oldest man Jules Theobald has died at the age of 112, media reports said Tuesday quoting his family.
Theobald, who hailed from the Caribbean island of Martinique, a French overseas department, died at his home in the island’s main city Fort-de-France.
Born on April 17, 1909 — though family legend had it he was born two years earlier — the father of three worked as a docker and a fisherman.
In a 2019 interview with AFP he insisted feistily that “if it were down to me I could live until I’m 200!”
As recently as March, residents had voted him honorary president of his Pointe des Negres home district.
With Theobald’s death, the oldest man in the world is now Spain’s Saturnino de la Fuente Garcia, aged 112 years and 236 days as of Tuesday.
France was also home to the oldest person ever whose age has been independently verified — Jeanne Calment, who died in 1997 aged 122 years and 164 days.
The oldest known living person is now Japanese woman Kane Tanaka of Japan, aged 118 years, 276 days.
French nun Lucile Randon — who survived Covid earlier this year — is meanwhile the oldest known living European aged 117 and 236 days.
Japan’s Jiroemon Kimura, who died in 2013 aged 116 years and 54 days, was the oldest man ever whose age has been verified.
-
Europe
Oldest Frenchman has died at 112
Jules Theobald hailed from the Caribbean island of Martinique READ MORE
-
Europe
Russia threatens Facebook with massive fine
Media regulator says social media giant failed 'to remove information ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Whistleblower urges regulation to tackle Facebook ...
Ex-employee Frances Haugen testifies at congressional hearing after... READ MORE
-
Europe
Russian crew arrives at space station to film...
Russians set to beat Hollywood project that was announced last year READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Aishwarya Rai speaks out against...
Eighty per cent of women around the world have been harassed at least ... READ MORE
-
News
10 facts about Venus, the next stop in UAE's...
KT rounds up some interesting facts about this 'incredibly hot' planet READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
US official to lobby Congress to end world fair...
The UAE instead financed the pavilion of its key security partner,... READ MORE
-
Football
UAE stadium capacity increased to 80% for...
Earlier, the stadium capacity for football matches in UAE was capped... READ MORE
Technology
WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram down for users
4 October 2021
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
4 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?