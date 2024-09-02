Oasis fans' fury sparks UK govt review of dynamic pricing

Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 5:01 PM Last updated: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 5:02 PM

The British government has said it will probe surge pricing after furious Oasis fans faced huge hikes in ticket prices for the Britpop band's reunion.

Fans were left frustrated on Saturday when sales websites crashed. But many who eventually made it to the front of the online queue hours after sales began were also dismayed to find standard tickets had more than doubled in price.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy called the inflated prices "depressing" on Sunday, adding that the practice would be reviewed as part of the government's consultation on consumer protections in ticket sales and resales.

"We will include issues around the transparency and use of dynamic pricing, including the technology around queuing systems which incentivise it," Nandy said.

On Ticketmaster — one of the official Oasis sales websites — standing tickets originally priced at around £150 ($197) were being sold for over £350 labelled as "in demand standing tickets".

The company said artists decide whether or not to opt for the practice, where the value of the ticket changes based on the demand.

Dynamic pricing is widely used by airlines and is becoming increasingly common in concert ticket sales.

However, with a limited supply of tickets, and huge demand for the Oasis reunion tour, fans slammed the practice as "greedy", "disgusting" and a "rip off".

One reason given for using dynamic pricing is to prevent touts from buying and reselling tickets at higher prices.