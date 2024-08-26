Notting Hill Carnival celebrates London's diversity after racist attacks

Batala Mundo bands pass Westbourne Park Underground station as they take part in the main parade of the Notting Hill Carnival in west London on Monday. AFP

In 1959, Trinidadian activist Claudia Jones organised a Caribbean carnival in London in response to race riots, planting the seeds for what today is one of the world's largest street parties.

Revellers in Notting Hill on Monday said Jones' message of unity had never been more important.

The carnival returned for its 56th edition on Sunday and Monday, drawing one million people to the streets of west London to celebrate the city's diversity and its Caribbean community. The event comes after England was hit by a series of far-right, racist attacks in late July, sparked by false information online about the suspected killer of three young girls in a knife attack in Southport, northwest England. The carnival traces its roots to the hundreds of thousands of migrants from the Caribbean, known as the "Windrush" generation, who came to Britain between 1948 and 1971 to help rebuild the country following World War Two.

Their arrival was accompanied by racial tensions and the unfair treatment of Black people, with riots breaking out in 1958, including in the London district of Notting Hill, where many Caribbean migrants lived at the time.

"Notting Hill Carnival was born in response to racist riots," race equality think tank Runnymede Trust said. "These events, and the divisive rhetoric which fuelled them, feel painfully relevant today."

Over the years, the indoor event organised by Jones has developed into the vibrant celebration it is today.

For some carnival-goers, the recent riots proved the importance of celebrating the city's multiculturalism and how generations of migrants and their descendents had contributed to British society.

Jocelyn Kuyaziwma, 28, lives in Wales but travelled to London to be part of one of the carnival's oldest masquerade bands, Mangrove Mas.

She said the recent riots showed why the celebration was important - not just now but every year.

"I feel like it is a step in right direction in terms of what I would like Britain to be on a daily basis," she said. "Everyone comes together. You see people from different countries just flocking together on the streets."