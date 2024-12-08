Notre Dame holds first mass after five-year restoration

Members of the clergy and banner bearers walk towards the new main altar during its consecration, as part of the first mass for the public, at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, on Sunday. AFP

The Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich leads prayers for the consecration of the new main altar, designed by French artist and designer Guillaume Bardet which replaces the old one that was destroyed in 2019, during a mass at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris on Sunday. AFP

Members of the clery take part in prayers lead by the Archbishop of Paris Laurent Ulrich for the consecration of the new main altar during a mass at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral in Paris on Sunday. AFP

Newly restored Notre Dame cathedral held its first mass on Sunday, with Christians celebrating the return of the French capital's most famous place of worship after a historic re-opening ceremony.

The beloved Paris monument nearly burned down in 2019, but has been fully renovated inside and fitted with a new roof and spire during a frenzied five-year refit.

The inaugural mass was led by Paris archbishop Laurent Ulrich with 150 bishops and more than 100 priests from the capital in attendance, as well as French President Emmanuel Macron.

France's President Emmanuel Macron (Centre-R) and France's first lady Brigitte Macron (2nd-L) greet members of the clergy as they leave the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral at the end of the consecration of the new main altar, as part of the first mass for the public, at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, on Sunday. AFP

The archbishop led prayers and consecrated a new altar which replaced the old one that was destroyed five years ago.

Clergymen, officials and guests attend the first mass for the public during its re-opening ceremony, at the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, in Paris, on Sunday. AFP

"Whether you are here in person in the cathedral or in front of a screen, including perhaps under the rain, I greet you with intense emotion," Ulrich told the congregation, referring to the small rain-drenched crowds outside watching events on public screens.

In a nod to France's ongoing political turmoil, he added that he "prayed also for our country that is looking to the future with worry."

A second mass in the evening at 6:30 pm (1730 GMT) will be open to the public, with roughly 2,500 people who secured free tickets this week expected to attend.

The cathedral will open fully to visitors on December 16 via an online reservation system.

During a re-opening service on Saturday attended by world leaders, including US President-elect Donald Trump, Macron expressed the "gratitude of the French nation" for the restoration work since 2019.

"We have rediscovered what great nations can do -- achieve the impossible," he said.

Macron is under intense political pressure having called snap elections in June that led to a hung parliament, with the main parties now struggling to form a stable government.

One of the most moving moments on Saturday came when firefighters in their protective gear walked through the congregation to thunderous applause as the word "Merci" ("Thank you") was beamed on the intricate facade and famous belltowers of the Gothic masterpiece.