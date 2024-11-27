Norway princess' son accused of new sex crime: Police

Marius Borg Høiby sitting next to his mother Norwegian Crown Princess Mette-Marit. AFP File Photo

The eldest son of Norway's crown princess, suspected of two rapes, was released from custody on Wednesday, police said, adding however that he was now suspected of another sex crime.

Police did not provide details of the new allegation against 27-year-old Marius Borg Hoiby, who was born of a relationship before Crown Princess Mette-Marit's marriage to Crown Prince Haakon.

He was arrested on November 18 on suspicion of rape, and two days later a judge ordered him held in custody for a week after a second rape suspicion emerged.

Police said the alleged rapes both involved a "sexual act without intercourse" where the victims were in a condition that made them "unable to resist".

Police said Wednesday they were not requesting an extension of his custody and he was therefore released.

"As of now, we can no longer see that there is a risk of evidence tampering," police said in a statement.

Hoiby's lawyer, Oyvind Bratlien, said his client's release showed the evidence against him had "significantly weakened".

The court decision to hold him in custody was "wrong" and the result of "catastrophic misjudgments", the lawyer told Norwegian news agency NTB.

In addition to the sex crimes, Hoiby is also suspected of physical abuse against three ex-girlfriends and violation of a restraining order. Restraining orders have been issued against him regarding two other women.

Hoiby was raised by the royal couple alongside his step-siblings Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 20, and Prince Sverre Magnus, 18.