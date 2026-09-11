Norway's Princess Astrid dies, aged 94, two days after king's funeral

Astrid's brother Harald died last month, aged 89, after more than 35 years on the throne

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 11 Sept 2026, 9:48 PM
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Norway's Princess Astrid, an older sister of the late King Harald, died on Friday at the age of 94, the royal palace said in a statement.

Astrid's brother Harald died last month, aged 89, after more than 35 years on the throne, and the princess made her last public appearance at his funeral on Wednesday.

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"Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the Royal House in a warm and dutiful manner," King Haakon VIII said in the statement.

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