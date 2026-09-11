Norway's Princess Astrid dies, aged 94, two days after king's funeral

Norway's Princess Astrid, an older sister of the late King Harald, died on Friday at the age of 94, the royal palace said in a statement.

Astrid's brother Harald died last month, aged 89, after more than 35 years on the throne, and the princess made her last public appearance at his funeral on Wednesday.

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"Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the Royal House in a warm and dutiful manner," King Haakon VIII said in the statement.