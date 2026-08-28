Norway's King Harald dies at 89, Royal Court says

Norway's King Harald has passed away, aged 89, the nation's Royal Court said on Friday.

In a message on their website, the Royal Court said "It is with deep grief that we announce that His Majesty King Harald has passed away."

The King died peacefully at 6.35am at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, it added.

Europe's oldest living monarch and Norway's ceremonial head of state since 1991, Harald was taken to hospital on August 17. The palace said he was being treated for a bacterial infection in his blood.

Norway's King Harald was in a "very serious" condition in hospital on Thursday, the royal court earlier said, and family members had gathered for several hours at his bedside.

Hundreds of people have been gathering outside the Royal Palace in Oslo and in the centre of other major Norwegian cities.

The palace said in a second statement later on Thursday that his condition remained unchanged and that Crown Prince Haakon and Harald's wife, Queen Sonja, had cancelled several planned trips.