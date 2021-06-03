- EVENTS
No explosive device aboard Air France flight from Chad: Minister
'The flight had landed at Roissy airport in Paris without incident and isolated'
France confirmed on Thursday that no explosive device was onboard an Air France aircraft that arrived from Chad following an anonymous threat about a possible explosive device on board.
Air France said in a statement that following the threat, Air France Flight AF865 from N'Djamena to Paris had been escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane and had landed at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.
Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin took to Twitter to confirm that no explosive device was found after searching - thanking authorities for their assistance.
Fin d’intervention, aucun engin explosif n’a été trouvé à bord de l’avion Air France Ndjamena-Paris.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 3, 2021
Merci à l’ensemble des services mobilisés. https://t.co/UU72nC3Hv1
A la demande du Premier ministre, la cellule interministérielle de crise a été ouverte, à la suite d’une suspicion de présence à bord d’un engin explosif sur un vol Air France Ndjamena - Paris.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 3, 2021
L’avion s’est posé à l’aéroport de Roissy sans incident et a été isolé. pic.twitter.com/dhDwpFubb9
Earlier, Darmanin had said in a tweet that due to the suspected presence of an explosive device aboard the plane, an investigation had been started.
