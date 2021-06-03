Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

No explosive device aboard Air France flight from Chad: Minister

Reuters/Paris
Filed on June 3, 2021

(Reuters file)

'The flight had landed at Roissy airport in Paris without incident and isolated'


France confirmed on Thursday that no explosive device was onboard an Air France aircraft that arrived from Chad following an anonymous threat about a possible explosive device on board.

Air France said in a statement that following the threat, Air France Flight AF865 from N'Djamena to Paris had been escorted by a French Air Force fighter plane and had landed at the Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport.

Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin took to Twitter to confirm that no explosive device was found after searching - thanking authorities for their assistance.

Earlier, Darmanin had said in a tweet that due to the suspected presence of an explosive device aboard the plane, an investigation had been started.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210526&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210529184&Ref=AR&profile=1032 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1032,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 