New EU entry/exit system to start on October 12; Emirates issues travel update

The system will be gradually rolled out across all Schengen border points, with full implementation expected by April 2026

Published: Fri 3 Oct 2025, 4:36 PM

Travellers entering or leaving Europe’s Schengen Area will notice a change at border controls starting October 12. The new Entry/Exit System (EES) will replace the traditional passport stamping process with a digital record.

According to the official website of the European Union, the system will register the person's name, type of travel document, biometric data (fingerprints and captured facial images), and the date and place of entry and exit, in full respect of fundamental rights and data protection.

Who will be affected?

The website stated that the system applies to non-EU travellers visiting the Schengen area for short stays (up to 90 days in any 180‑day period).

What happens at the border?

First visit after October 12: Border officers will collect personal details, take a facial photo and scan fingerprints. This information will be stored securely in the EES database.

Future visits: Travellers will not have to repeat the full process. Instead, their entry and exit will be logged automatically using the data already on file.

Why is this change happening?

The EES is being introduced to:

  • Speed up border checks by cutting out manual passport stamping.

  • Improve security by keeping more accurate records of who enters and exits.

  • Prevent overstaying by automatically tracking the 90-day stay limit.

What should travellers expect?

Ahead of the major change, Emirates Airlines sent out a travel update. The notice read: “EU citizens, Schengen residents, and those holding long stay visas or residence permits are not affected,” stated the update.

The notice advises travellers to allow extra time at border checks, especially during their first trip after the system starts, as the process may take longer. “Please allow extra time for border checks, especially on your first trip after the system goes live,” read the update.

The system will be gradually rolled out across all Schengen border points, with full implementation expected by April 2026.