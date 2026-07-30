Nearly 10,000 heat-related deaths in Germany so far this year, says institute

The mortality rate rises significantly during weeks with average temperatures over 20 degrees Celsius, according to the institute

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 12:14 PM
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An estimated 9,800 people across Germany have died so far this year due to heat-related causes, said Germany's RKI health body in its weekly report on Thursday, as temperatures of more than 40 degrees Celsius are expected to hit several regions.

The largest proportion of heat-related deaths occurs in the age group of 75 and older, RKI said.

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The mortality rate rises significantly during weeks with average temperatures over 20 degrees Celsius, according to the institute.

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"Consequently, we anticipate that heatwaves occurring this summer will similarly lead to increased mortality," it added.

In June, Germany already experienced a record-breaking heatwave with temperatures of 40 degrees or more in many regions.

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