'Mutiny, mayhem and panic': How Western media covered Wagner rebellion in Russia

A mutinous march by Wagner group's powerful chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, and his mercenaries towards Moscow has dominated the headlines in Western media. News agencies reported over the weekend that Wagner fighters had come as close as 400 kilometres (250 miles) from the Russian capital. The fighters returned to their base after President Vladimir Putin agreed to allow their leader to avoid treason charges and accept exile in neighbouring Belarus, bringing an abrupt end to a flare-up that was equally sudden. The agreement ended an extraordinary crisis, but analysts said the mutiny was the culmination of Prigozhin's long-standing feud with the Russian military's top brass over the conduct of the Russian operation in Ukraine. The extraordinary events left world powers groping for answers as to what could happen next — and TV channels, digital publications and the print media kept a close watch on the developments in Russia.

On Sunday, British daily The Mirror carried the headline “Putin Pushed To Brink”, while The Observer —a sister paper to The Guardian — said, “Rebel chief halts tank advance on Moscow ‘to stop bloodshed’”. A story headlined “Wagner group mutiny leaves Putin at his weakest point” also featured on the front page of the newspaper.

Even on Monday, The Guardian website provided to its readers live updates on the situation in Russia.

The Sunday Express, meanwhile, wrote, “Russia on the brink”, while claiming that “mutineers halt advance as ‘Putin flees Moscow’”.

In The Sunday Telegraph, the headline on the front page read, “Wagner mutineers turn back after striking deal with Putin”.

The Independent highlighted the “Mutiny, mayhem and panic on the streets of Moscow”, reporting on the convoy of the Wagner Group that was heading towards the capital.

German tabloid newspaper Bild used “Uprising against Putin” as the headline while the subhead read, “The putsch attempt in Russia and what that means for us,” according to a report in The Guardian.

On Monday, Russia was the top story on the BBC website as well.

Across the Atlantic in the US, newspapers and their websites US covered the Russia events extensively. For The Wall Street Journal, Vladimir Putin’s “war on Ukraine” backfired, resulting in the “Wagner Uprising at Home”. The top story on its website on Monday said: "Wagner Revolt Puts Putin in a Weaker Position."

The New York Times discussed what the Russia incident could mean for the Ukraine situation.

The Washington Post said that the incident was a “reckoning for Putin’s rule”.

The Washington Post also reported on Monday on "whether truce will hold in Kremlin".

The CNN gave Russia a wall-to-wall coverage with a mix of live updates, news and analyses. One of its top stories was headlined: "China throws support behind ‘strategic partner’ Russia after Wagner insurrection challenges Putin."

