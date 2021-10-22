Muhammad is fifth most popular baby name in England
Variations like Mohammed and Mohammad also figured in the top 100 names.
Muhammad was one of the most popular names for new-born boys in England and Wales in 2020 as reflected in birth registration data, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Muhammad was the fifth most popular, while its variations – Mohammed and Mohammad – also figured in the top 100, ranked at 32 and 74 respectively.
Muhammad topped the list of baby names in London, north-west England, Yorkshire and Humber, and the west Midlands, the data reveals, broadly reflecting the spread of the Asian community in England.
There were 3,710 babies named Muhammad, while 1,615 were named Mohammed and 751 Mohammad during the year across England and Wales.
The top ten boys names were: Oliver, George, Arthur, Noah, Muhammad, Leo, Oscar, Harry, Archie and Jack.
ONS said that Oliver and Olivia remained the most popular names for boys and girls in England and Wales for the fifth consecutive year. Ivy and Rosie replaced Grace and Freya in the top 10 girls’ names, while Archie replaced Charlie in the top 10 boys’ names.
Mothers aged 35 years and over continued to choose more traditional names, while younger mothers opted for more modern and shortened names, it added.
Siân Bradford of ONS’s Vital Statistics Outputs Branch said: “Oliver and Olivia held onto the top spots as the most popular boys’ and girls’ names in 2020 but some interesting changes took place beneath them. We continue to see the age of mothers having an impact on the choice of baby name”.
She added: “Archie jumped into the top 10 boys’ names for the first time, driven by younger mothers as well as the obvious Royal link. While on the girls’ side Ivy rose to sixth place. Popular culture continues to provide inspiration for baby names, whether it’s characters in our favourite show or trending celebrities”.
-
Europe
Muhammad is fifth most popular baby name in...
Variations like Mohammed and Mohammad also figured in the top 100... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Alec Baldwin says his 'heart is broken' over...
Authorities yet to confirm if prop gun used by the actor contained a... READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Hollywood: A look at major accidents on movie and ...
The entertainment industry has a long history of on-set accidents. READ MORE
-
Business
SPAC tied to Trump's social media network rallies ...
Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp surged more than 200 per... READ MORE
-
News
Earthquake of magnitude 2.4 felt in Sharjah
The quake was felt on Friday at 19.44. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai Police wins award for being 'happiest place ...
Happiness@Work Award recognises the happiest and most innovative... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Judge my work, not my gender, Lithuania PM says
Ingrida Simonyte broke the 30-year spell of male PM’s in... READ MORE
-
Europe
Massive blast kills 16 at Russian factory
The disaster wiped out practically the entire shift of 17 workers. READ MORE
News
Emirates and flydubai cancel Khartoum flights
21 October 2021
News
Miss Universe UAE: First 15 of 30 official candidates announced
22 October 2021
World
Saudi, UAE, Kuwait vow to help Bahrain
21 October 2021
Cricket
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh set to bid for new IPL team
22 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Countries must work together to bring space benefits to all, say experts
4 votes | 18 October 2021
News
All Abu Dhabi government services to be online by 2021 end